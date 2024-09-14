CPL 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders wins match against Barbados Royals

With a powerful knock of 35 runs off 23 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran, Trinbago Knight Riders won a match against the undefeated team.

Caribbean: Trinbago Knight Riders won its third match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 and secured the third position with 6 points in the points table on Friday night. The team defeated Barbados Royals by 2 wickets at their home ground- Kensington Oval.

With a powerful knock of 35 runs off 23 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran, Trinbago Knight Riders won a match against the undefeated team. Barbados Royals faced defeat for the first time in the CPL T20 after recording three consecutive wins.

However, Rovman Powell tried hard to chase the target for Barbados Royals as the Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first. He made 59 runs off 38 deliveries but was not able to convert it into a result.

He was supported by Quinton de Kock who scored 39 runs and David Miller who made 19 runs off 13 deliveries. The team collectively set the target of 157 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Shaqkere Parris and Keacy Carty of Trinbago Knight Riders, making 35 runs and 32 runs respectively. They chased the target in 19.5 overs with the loss of 8 wickets and scored an easy win for their team.

However, the “Player of the Match” was given to Akeal Hosein while taking two wickets in four overs with 29 runs. The bowlers from Trinbago Knight Riders also took wickets for their team with Maheesh Theekshana taking 3 wickets with 26 runs in four overs, and Obed McCoy taking 2 wickets with 30 overs in four overs.

Navee-ul-Haq also took one wicket with 24 overs in four overs.

The first position in the points table was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with 6 points, Barbados Royals scored 6 points with three victories and one defeat. Trinbago Knight Riders won three matches and lost one, standing in third position with six points.