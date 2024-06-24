34 year old killed by fisherman husband

A 34 years old lady was stabbed to death by her 30 years old husband. This incident is from Best Village, West Coast, Demerara from Saturday.

Guyana: A 34 years old lady was stabbed to death by her 30 years old husband. This incident is from Best Village, West Coast, Demerara from Saturday, which took place at about 11:30 pm just before midnight when her husband came home drunk.

Anuradha Khatoon the victim, was a fruit vendor and a mother to three children, whereas his husband is a reputed fisherman.

After investigating, the police officials stated that the woman and her husband were living together at their home at Lot 1 Best Village and shared a common-law relationship since the last 5 years.

The night this incident took place, the suspect went home severely drunk and Anuradha told him to “ease on his drinking levels” to which the suspect became angry.

These statements led to a heated argument within the couple, to the result of which, the suspect grabbed the kitchen knife and stabbed Anuradha on her throat. As a result, Anuradha screamed and collapsed on the floor in the living room.

The screams of the alleged woman were heard by her 12- years old Stepson, who awakened to her mother’s screaming. He immediately rushed to the crime scene and got shocked to see her mother in a problematic situation. On the other hand, the suspect got escape before the time he could be caught red handed.

Anuradha Khatoon was then immediately taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital by her family members, where she was announced dead by the doctors. The wound caused by the stab was clearly seen on her throat.

While searching on the crime seen the police officials found the murder weapon, a kitchen knife on the floor. The dead body of the victim is currently placed at Ezekiel funeral Home for a post mortem Examination, whereas the victim is still out and didn’t got arrested.

However, the investigations are going in the nation to reach to the details of the incident.