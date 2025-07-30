Ex-Trinidad Police Officer sentenced to 16 years for human trafficking, sexual exploitation

After being found guilty on January 31, 2025, by a San Fernando jury, the accused was convicted of trafficking and sexually exploiting three Venezuelan women.

Trinidad and Tobago: A human trafficking conviction highlighting that no one is above the law unfolds in Trinidad and Tobago, as Valentine Eastman a former police officer from Prince Town was handed down a prison sentence of 16 years, 5 months, and 15 days on Monday 30th July.

The 63-year-old cop was sentenced on Monday by High Court Justice George Busby following a detailed investigation that was conducted by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) in 2013.

Reportedly the trafficking occurred between March 3rd and March 25th as Eastman, who was serving as a member of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at the time, illegally transported three women from Venezuela with the promise of providing them with legitimate employment when they arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

However, upon the arrival of the three Venezuelan women in the country, Eastman subjected them to sexual exploitation, forcing them to work in bars across South and Central Trinidad and perform domestic labour in his home.

Even though Eastman had no previous engagement in criminal acts his final sentence amounted to 16 years, 5 months, and 15 days, to be served alongside hard labour. Due to the sexual abuse, threats, intimidation, and degrading conditions he had inflicted on the victims, along with lasting psychological trauma.

The State’s case, supported by 14 witnesses including two of the trafficked women who were brought back to Trinidad and Tobago to testify, found the 63-year-old cop from Prince Town guilty of 2 charges out of 3.

The judge while delivering the sentence for Eastman condemned the deliberate and manipulative nature of the crimes. Claiming it a serious offence as Eastman had abused his power and trust by luring the three victims to Trinidad and Tobago under false pretences.

Which showcases that he had carefully planned for the victims to travel illegally to the country, breaching the trust as a serving officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Furthermore the judge noted that the crimes were committed for financial gains that involved threats and intimidation which caused long-lasting psychological trauma on the women.

The Counter Trafficking Unit praised the ruling calling it “a powerful affirmation of justice and a strong reminder that no one is above the law, not even those sworn to uphold it.”

With the conviction coinciding with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is observed on 30 July 2025, under the global theme: “Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation.”