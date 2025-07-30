Antigua: 16-year-old cricketer Vonde Bowers fatally stabbed in Grays Farm altercation

A teenager was found with multiple stab wounds in a gutter and later pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda: A young cricketer from Antigua and Barbuda lost his life after he was fatally stabbed during an altercation in the Grays Farm area on Tuesday night. According to the information, the victim has been identified as 16-year-old Vonde Bowers.

It is reported that the teenager was found in a gutter with multiple stab wounds and was later transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua where he was pronounced dead.

A family member confirmed that the teenager was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head.

Bowers was a fourth form student at Ottos Comprehensive School and a promising young cricketer who recently represented Antigua and Barbuda at a UK tour in the Under 19 team. He also played for the Mahico Cricket Club. The victim had just returned last week from the tour of England and Jersey Islands in the UK with other young cricketers.

PC - Facebook (Antigua England Jersey Tour 2025) It is being reported that another 16-year-old is in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigations. Police are investigating the exact circumstances which led to this fatal incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences over this tragic incident. “The country has lost one of the futures don't know him, but this is sad maybe he was the next sir Vivian Richards or Richie Richardson. Condolences to his friends and family,” wrote a user named Kevin while another said, “I am keep saying This Island needs Jesus the young people is so angry that they are killing each other something is definitely wrong here this is not normal Jesus pleading your blood on each and everyone of us I am so sorry that youngman loss his life sending prayers too his family members and friends.”

One of the locals also said that there is a need of state of emergency to curb the ongoing crime scenario in the country.