Barbados records 22nd homicide as 41-year-old man fatally stabbed on Rihanna Drive

Barbados has recorded its 22nd Homicide for this year as another unidentified man, aged 41, was found stabbed at Rihanna Drive, Westbury Road, St Michael on Sunday night. The incident reportedly took place around 9:35 p.m on June 8, Sunday Evening, at the intersection Blanch Gap.

According to the police reports, the victim whose name has not been disclosed allegedly stumbled into a house with several stab wounds on his body. The victim was then left in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by the residents after he sustained multiple stab wounds during a violent altercation on Rihanna Drive on Sunday night.

The doctors at the hospital said that while he was showing some improvement initially but he later succumbed to his injuries. It is not yet clear when or how the victim was stabbed brutally but police said that they are still continuing their investigations into the incident.

In a recent development of the case the police of public affairs and communications officer Ryan Brathwaite confirmed the news of the victim’s passing after he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in critical condition. Brathwaite still refused to release the identity of the homicide victim but says that they already have a person of interest in custody.

Following a tip-off, police swiftly acted and made an arrest and charges are expected to be laid before the end of the week, confirmed the reports.

As the investigations are still proceeding, the police has provided contacts for any citizen that had any information that can assist with the ongoing case Police called upon anyone with any information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police stations.

Following the incident, several citizens of Barbados have taken to Facebook to condone the violent acts that are taking place in the country and express their condolences to the family of the victim with one user saying “My condolences to this man's entire family circle, friends, and all who knew him! Bring back the death penalty and do it publicly! I am sure it would be a deterrent for all of these senseless killings! These are people's family members and loved ones!”

“There's not even any shock factor anymore, it's every other day nearly, sadly it's becoming the norm,” said another user.