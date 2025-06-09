Barbados: 76-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in St. John’s

Barbados: A 76-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the rural district of St John’s in Barbados while her son was tied in the backyard by an unknown assailant. The recent sexual assault marks the third sexual assault that have been reported on the elderly of the country.

According to the information, the victim was raped three times while being held at gunpoint. While recalling the horrific incident which happened about three weeks ago, she said that she was on her way with her dog to the backyard of the house when a masked gunman approached her telling her not to move and later proceeded to keep his hand over her mouth.

The woman recounted that after wrestling with him, she managed to break free and shouted for her grandson. The masked man retreated to the nearby mango trees as the grandson approached, but upon seeing that he was a slim, teenage boy, he returned, tied him up, and dragged him to a spot between the house and another one that was under construction.

The 76-year-old added that the suspect then came back and ransacked the house following which he asked her about where the money but as he was unable to find anything, he came outside, raped her multiple times and later tried to suffocate her. She added that the gunman had the gun aimed at her but as her grandson pleaded in front of him, he fled the scene.

In an interview she expressed that she is scared for her life because the gunman told her he will come back if she shares anything of the incident, and now she has to take pills just to sleep. Adding that the incident has made her suspicious of everyone and made her to not trust anyone, she said that she only shares this information not for herself but for others because there are other women who come to the bus around 12 o’clock.

BARP condemns the tragic incident

The incident was heavily condemned by the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP). The association expressed a deep concern over the incidents that have taken place just weeks apart and called the attacks ‘cruel’ not only on the elderly’s safety and dignity but on the people of Barbados.

The association expressed its deep sadness over the incident that took place but also appreciated the 76 year old woman for stepping forward, speaking out and sharing her story in order to raise awareness despite the threats she had received.

The BARP has called upon the Barbados Police Service, to step up protocols for crimes that are done against the elderly, increase patrols in rural districts, and prioritize the investigations that have to do with assaults of the vulnerable elderly.

They further called upon the Government and Community Leaders, to address the big issue that concerns the personal security of the senior citizens of the country, as well deploying a neighbourhood watch program in rural districts, having emergency communication system in place and improving the lighting conditions in areas that are isolated.