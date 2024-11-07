Condor Airlines returns to Antigua after 5-year hiatus, welcomed with water cannon salute

Antigua and Barbuda: German based Condor Airlines landed its first flight at the VC Bird International Airport on November 5, 2024, marking its first flight to Antigua and Barbuda after a halt of five years.



The airline stopped its services during COVID 19 pandemic and has now returned to the island nation amid rising demand.



As the flight touched down at the airport, it was given a warm welcome as the tourism officials provided a ceremonial water cannon salute. Following this, the passengers were also greeted warmly by the locals of Antigua and Barbuda who provided a hospitable greeting.





According to the information, this seasonal winter service will be running from November 5, 2024 to May 6, 2025 from Frankfurt, Germany to Antigua.



While talking about the development, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez noted that the officials are thrilled to welcome the air carrier back for the winter season. He added that the German speaking market is Antigua’s second most important European market and this direct service will open valuable access to the twin island nation for central European travellers.



In addition to this, Oliver Feess, Condor’s Senior Manager Network Planning also expressed his delight over the resumption of services to the Caribbean island. He said that with the resumption of these flights between Germany and Antigua and Barbuda, the air carrier will get a chance to offer the guests with another great option to enjoy their holiday in this beautiful nation.



Feess mentioned that the airline is happy to continue its strong collaboration with Antigua and Barbuda and looks forward to a successful winter season.



Notably, Condor Airlines is no stranger to Antigua and Barbuda and its relationship with the island nation dates back to the early 70s when the nation first ventured into the tourism business. This is why the island nation was thrilled to welcome it again as it resumed long haul flights Germany and Antigua and Barbuda.