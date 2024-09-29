CPL 2024: Skipper Faf du Plessis from SLK falls short of 100 by 8 runs, plays knock of 92

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the first place in the points table with 14 points after winning seven out of nine matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

Skipper Faf du Plessis from Saint Lucia Kings fell short of his century by 8 runs in a match against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night. He made 92 runs off 59 deliveries and tried to chase the target of 208 runs at Guyana Providence Stadium.

However, table topper Saint Lucia Kings lost the game against the Warriors and slide down to the second position. Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the first place in the points table with 14 points after winning seven out of nine matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

Skipper Plessis played a powerful knock of 92 runs and was taken down by Imran Tahir in the four over spell. He took a significant wicket for Warriors which also made them win the match and clinch the first position. However, the game made Kings lost their last game of the CPL campaign and slide down to the second position while winning seven out of ten matches.

The player of the match award was given to Shimron Hetmyer who recorded his half-century with 58 runs off 30 deliveries and made the team set the target of 208 runs. The Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first and the Hetmyer was well-supported by Shai Hope who also scored a half-century by making 56 runs off 31 deliveries.

Fans from Saint Lucia Kings lauded Faf du Plessis for his performance and said that they loved to see the powerful knock of the skipper. Alzarri Joseph also tried to support Plessis as he made 25 runs off 21 deliveries and David Wiese made 14 runs off 9 deliveries.

Warriors restricted Saint Lucia Kings to 172 runs as bowlers including Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali and Imran Tahir who took 2 wickets in their four over spell.

Saint Lucia Kings stood in the first position of the 2024 CPL tournament before this game. The team secured victory in seven out of 10 matches and clinched 24 points in the points table.