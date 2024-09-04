CPL 2024: Tim Seifert from Saint Lucia Kings hit longest six of 86M, wins match

Seifert was followed by Johnson Charles for hitting two longest sixes including 78M and77M in the match, further leading them to win against Falcons.

Tim Seifert from Saint Lucia Kings hit the longest six of 86 meters in the match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Tuesday night. At the sixth match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League, the team defeated the Falcons and secured victory in back-to-back two matches.

Seifert was followed by Johnson Charles for hitting two longest sixes including 78M and 77M in the match, further leading them to win against Falcons. The Kings defeated the Falcons by seven wickets, making them lose their fourth back-to-back match in the tournament.

Noor Ahmad has remained a successful card for Saint Lucia Kings at the pitch as he took three wickets including the set batsman of Falcons- Justin Greaves by giving only 18 runs in four overs. He was also given the “Player of the Tournament” in the match.

He was supported by Roston Chase and David Wiese who took one wicket each for Saint Lucia Kings.

Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first, making tough for Falcons to even bat at their home ground- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda. The batters including Jusitn Greaves who made 36 runs, Imad Wasim with 29 runs and Fakhar Zaman with 21 runs have collectively set the target of 142 runs with the loss of 7 wickets.

On the batting part, Kings turned out to be better than Falcons as Johnson Charles fell short of his 50 by only three runs. He was supported by skipper Faf du Plessis who made crucial knock of 28 runs and Ackeem Wayne Jarrel Auguste who made 27 runs.

The blistering start was given by Faf du Plessis who played with a strike rate of 185 and Johnson Charles played exceptionally in the middle order. Tim Seifert ended the game in some style, taking on the experienced Mohammad Amir in the 17th over.

Saint Lucia Kings chased the target in 17 overs and stood at the top position in the points table with most wins. On the other hand, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have faced four defeats in the tournament and has been looking for ways of winning one match as they are now left with only six matches.

Skipper of Saint Lucia Kings du Plessis added that the pitch surprised him, and they took the advantage of the powerplay to build small partnerships. He noted that their strategies have been executed well and referred to Noor as the world-class bowler.

Chris Green- Skipper of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons added that they will keep their hopes high as they still have six games to play.

Player of the Match- Noor Ahmad expressed delight in playing here in the Caribbean and noted that the pitches have been helping him.

Now, the seventh match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League will be held between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Cricket Ground on Wednesday.