Trinidad: 52-year-old woman killed and taxi driver injured in early morning Valencia shooting 

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Valencia Old Road when Almarales was returning home to collect items.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 52-year-old woman was shot dead on Sunday, January 4, when her taxi was ambushed by an armed assailant, at Valencia Old Road in Valencia, Trinidad. The driver of the taxi was also injured during the incident.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Nancy Almarales, from Clarence Trace, Valencia, who was a front seat passenger of the taxi and the driver of the taxi Kevin Charles.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 1:30 a.m., along the Valencia Old Road in Valencia, Trinidad, when the victim Almarales was returning to her home on Clarence Trace, Valencia to collect some items.

During her ride when she was in the midway, suddenly an armed assailant opened fire at a Nissan AD Wagon operating as a PH taxi, and riddled the vehicle with several rounds of bullets, before escaping the scene.

However, the driver of the taxi somehow managed to drive the vehicle to Valencia Police Post, where he crashed into the station’s wall, following which the officers at the post responded quickly.

Upon reaching near the vehicle, the officers found the victim Nancy unresponsive on the front seat of the vehicle with several gunshot wounds while the injured driver was still conscious who told the officer about the whole incident and after that he collapsed on the seat.

The officers checked both the victims at the scene, but Almarales was pronounced dead however the unconscious driver was rushed to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and is in a stable condition.

The body of the deceased 52-year-old Nancy Almarales was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital for a post-mortem examination to know the reason of her fatality.

Since then, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing by the Valencia Police, who also urged the community to report if they have any information related to the incident or about the suspect.