Trinidad: 7-year-old boy killed after runaway truck crashes into family home in Arouca 

Trinidad and Tobago: The mother and stepfather of a seven-year-old child identified as Gideon Smart are in a state of utter shock and grief following the tragic circumstances surrounding his death at the residence of his family in Five Rivers, Arouca. Gideon Smart was reportedly sitting on an exercise bike with his back towards the road when the truck slammed into him.

According to the parents, the tragic incident took place on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Savannah Drive Extension where the young child was playing at home with one of his siblings.

Sources claim that a truck carrying construction materials, including concrete bricks had stopped on a hill in the area to offload some supplies. The driver of the massive vehicle reportedly exited the vehicle and switched off the engine in order to 'chock the wheels' to prevent it from rolling.

However, while the driver was outside the vehicle, it suddenly started rolling downhill. A loader operated was reportedly still inside the vehicle when it picked up momentum and ploughed directly into the yard and home of the family.

Gideon was reportedly struck during the impact and died at the scene. His sibling, who was playing alongside him moments before, escaped without injury. Fire officers and police from the Arouca Police Station responded to the scene soon after a report was made.

Smart’s step-grandfather, Albert Gardener, recalled that Smart and his elder brother had been helping him to offload his car earlier. He said Smart was a vibrant child who was always helping everyone. Gardener said the family had been spared a double tragedy, as Smart’s elder brother was able to run away.

He said the brother had shouted to Smart about the truck, which had been hurtling down the steep hill, but it was too late for him to escape.

As the community reels from the loss, the incident has left a family devastated by what many are describing as every parent’s worst nightmare. Officers, including Sgt. Evans and Denoon, were at the scene and investigations into the fatal incident are still ongoing.