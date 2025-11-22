Trinidad and Tobago: Teen surrenders after injuring victim in Arouca

During questioning, the teen insisted he acted in self-defense, claiming he never intended to injure the victim during the altercation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old suspect subsequently surrendered himself to police in company with his attorney for injuring the victim, Vishaal Bassie during an altercation that occurred on Monday, November 17. The incident took place at Ramkissoon Trace, Pasea Extension, Tunapuna.

Authorities reported that the teen surrendered himself and during the interrogation he insisted in front of the investigators that “he had no intention of hitting or injuring the victim during the incident; however, he acted in self-defense and injured the victim.”

On Wednesday, the victim accompanied by his father, met with a local news reporter and told him that “I strongly refute the claims or allegation on myself that I chopped the man.” he instead claimed that “I was trying to take away a cutlass from my mother’s boyfriend who was walking naked inside their home during the confrontation.”

“The injury occurred in an attempt to disarm the man, not attack him” he told the reporter.

The officials stated that after completing his interview he directly went to the police station along with his attorney Alicia Sookram to surrender himself and confessed that he injured the victim but by accident not intentionally.

Officials further stated that on November 17, they received a report about the bloody altercation and upon reaching there, they discovered the victim identified as Vishaal Bassie was being treated by his girlfriend (Mother of teen) on a wound.

The victim’s girlfriend told the officials that the altercation began when his relative came to her apartment and noticed the victim following which a dispute occurred during which Bassie confronted her relative and injured himself. Officials also alleged that the victim’s girlfriend hid her identity that she is a married woman and the suspect is her own son.

Lastly the officials claimed that the teen is in custody at the Juvenile Booking Center at the St. Clair Police Station, and will be presented before the juvenile’s court soon.