Trinidad and Tobago: Armed robber steals valuables, records humiliating video

The robber stole four gold rings worth $4,000 TT and $300 TT in cash, while recording a humiliating video of the victims.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two 21-year-old victims were robbed at gunpoint around midnight on Lady Young Road, Belmont, by armed assailants who stole cash, jewelry and recorded a humiliating video.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. After two victims were walking along the road when one of them had to stop near the roadway leading to Textile Hill.

And shortly after an unknown assailant erupted from the bushes with a firearm and demanded the two victims, understood to be a male and a female, not to make any sound and give him all their money.

Fearing for their lives, the 21-year-old victims complied with the demands and lay on the ground as the armed robber stole four gold rings valued at approximately $4,000 TT from one victim, and $300 TT along with a bank card from the other.

The robber then ordered the female victim to follow him up the hill, where he forced her to remove some of her clothes as he recorded a video and took pictures of her on his phone.

After the recording, the suspect then returned their vehicle keys and the victims quickly fled the scene.

The authorities have since launched an investigation into the armed robbery and the video recording, urging the citizens who have information pertaining to the matter, to come forward.

Hundreds of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to comment on the incident with one user ‘Wayne Dread’ writing, “Isn't it strange..one had to make that particular stop...and as it happened..they were on hand to rob them...investigate the other person..this is too fishy.”

While another user, ‘Sumaria Mark’ wrote “Omg so so sad hmm look wat people have to go through, were is the radar they put radar to ketch everything how come these things happening in an soe time were is the home land security is he in class?”