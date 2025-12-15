Three shooting incidents reported in 24 hours across Trinidad and Tobago

The authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting incidents in Maloney and Tableland, recovering multiple spent casings from the scenes.

Trinidad and Tobago: A weekend of gun violence unfolded across the country, with multiple shooting incidents reported in Arima, Maloney and Tableland within a 24-hour period in December 2025.

The first shooting incident took place along Blue Stone Extension in Demerara Heights, Wallerfield around 11:00 p.m. on Friday 12, December as 33-year-old Jermelia Hazel and 41-year-old Shorn Henry were parked in their white Wingroad Wagon, PCX 2153.

When a man identified as Sheldon John, known to the two victims, armed with a firearm approached their vehicle from the west side. A brief confrontation reportedly transpired between the two men and the man and shortly after two explosions were heard.

Following the two shootings John reportedly fled the scene leaving no one harmed, the authorities shortly arrived at the scene for processing, and recovered two 9mm spent casings.

Maloney

The second shooting incident took place in Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie around 6:00 pm on Saturday 13 as 35-year-old Richie Belcon was reportedly shot on his back while at a gathering in Building 21.

The 35-year-old reportedly heard several loud explosions that followed with a sharp burning sensation in his upper back. Following the shooting, he was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for further treatment after being attended to at the Arima General Hospital.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting incident and although the suspect is yet to be identified, the authorities processed the scene and recovered two 9mm spent shell casings on the scene.

Tableland

The third shooting incident occurred along Monkey Town 3rd Branch Road in New Grant around 1:30am on Sunday 14, as 22-year-old Jerome Joseph was walking on the road and encountered 24-year-old Joshua Benjamin, whom he recognized.

Benjamin, armed with a firearm, pointed it at Joseph and began firing it at him several times. This prompted Joseph to flee the scene unarmed, only to later discover that his vehicle, a white Nissan B14, had been caught in the crossfire and damaged with a shattered back windshield.

Following the shootout, the authorities launched an investigation, processed the scene, and recovered two spent shells.

Many citizens of Trinidad and Tobago took to Facebook to comment on the rise of gun violence in the country, with many mockingly asking if the new radar picked up any of the violent criminal acts and calling out the government in their comments that “crime rates are down in Trinidad and Tobago.”