St Kitts Breaks Ground on “Symbol of Love” Monument and Museum Project  

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has officially broken ground on the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project. It is a landmark tourism initiative set along the island’s southwest coast.

Overlooking the Caribbean Sea, the project promises to redefine St Kitts position as a leading destination for cultural and destination weddings. The project is also expected to create hundreds of jobs for locals during construction and after completion.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas, and Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson, among other dignitaries.

The project, led by ABL Holdings, , will feature a white marble structure, fountain lake, eateries and panoramic clifftop views envisioned as a “celebration of heritage, unity, and everlasting love”.

Early 3D visuals reveal a spectacular white marble structure surrounded by a fountain lake, a Caribbean flag-lined entryway and landscaped gardens facing the sea. The venue will also include souvenir shops, luxury dining spaces offering Caribbean and European cuisines, with a dedicated clifftop viewing area promising the island’s most breathtaking sunsets.

During the ceremony, PM Drew described the groundbreaking as ‘the beginning of a new chapter’ for the nation’s tourism story and for the historic Fort Thomas site.

“Today, that silence ends,” the Prime Minister said while referring to the property’s long period of dormancy. “The government of St Kitts and Nevis has entered into a lease agreement with ABL, a Caribbean developer known for creating innovative tourism experiences of the highest standard. Under this arrangement, ABL will transform this property into the Symbol of Love Museum and Monument, anchored by a Caribbean Museum of History and and an international museum complemented by a wide range of attractions that will establish Fort Thomas as a world-class cultural and tourism epicenter.”

The project, according to the PM, will feature a botanical garden with water, creating a serene and welcoming environment. There will also be restaurants, bars and coffee shops, offering comfort and enjoyment with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea.

Talking about various museums that this project will feature, he explained, that there will be a Caribbean Museum of History to tell the regional story, a museum to tell the local story and an international Commonwealth Museum to tell the story of the world and how it connects to St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Drew further emphasised that the US$30 million project represents more than just infrastructure investment as it signifies preservation, education, and transformation.

“Our students will be able to walk these grounds and learn about St Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean, and the world in a living classroom, while visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of who we are as a people,” he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the project aligns with the Federation’s ‘Venture Deeper’ tourism brand and has been carefully structured to protect the public interest under a lease-to-own model.

“The developer will be able to purchase the property only after successfully completing the promised museum, monuments, and amenities,” Dr Drew explained. “We also ensured that a majority of the workforce will be local, and that environmental and archaeological assessments are conducted to preserve the site’s historical integrity.”

Harvey Sangha, Director of ABL Holdings, described the project as a “monumental step forward” for tourism. “This will be more than just a landmark it will be an experience of love, elegance, and connection. We’re building something that will draw people from across the world to celebrate life’s most special moments here,” Sangha said during the ceremony.

Boosting Local Economy and Heritage Once completed, the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum is expected to boost the local economy by creating new opportunities for hospitality, arts, and event management industries. It will also serve as a cultural attraction that celebrates the island’s identity and commitment to sustainable tourism. Set against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum is expected to become one of the region’s most iconic attractions, symbolising not only romance and unity but also the nation’s ongoing progress toward a vibrant, modern tourism economy.