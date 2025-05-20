One-year-old Nevisian girl undergoes life-changing surgery in Philadelphia

St Kitts and Nevis: One-year-old Liahanna, a resident of Nevis, has captured hearts across St Kitts and Nevis and beyond after she underwent an extensive shoulder surgery last month at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

The child’s treatment is being sponsored by a non-profit organisation of the Federation Pediatric Assistance League.

Born with a shoulder injury, the infant required urgent and specialised medical care, and she faced a daunting five-week stretch in a upper body cast. Following the treatment, a representative from PALS said, “She has been such a star. It’s never easy for a one-year-old to face such challenges, but Liahanna’s spirit and determination have been nothing short of inspiring.”

The life-altering procedure and recovery journey of the one-year-old were made possible by the coordinated efforts of Shriners’ world-class medical team, World Pediatric Project, which is a generous host family in Philadelphia, and the several PALS donors who continue to make miracles like this happen.

The child is now expected to make a quick recovery following which she will be able to lead a normal life.

PALS also expressed its heartfelt gratitude o everyone involved and said, “From our medical partners to the families who open their homes, and every donor who gives from the heart—you are changing lives.”

Notably, the Pediatric Assistance League has been helping several families and their children across the island nation with support from the Government of St Kitts and Nevis. The organisation is committed to providing better access to essentially needed medical treatment and healthcare to the children of the country. Since the past 35 years, they have been helping the children through donations from across the globe.

The association financially assists the families with the cost of overseas medical treatment and provide donations of essentially needed medical equipment for the pediatrics wards in the country. They also provide training to the pediatric nurses and doctors and manage costs of bringing overseas specialists and surgeons to travel to the island in case where the sick child is unable to travel.