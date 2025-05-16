Newborn’s arm broken during delivery in Trinidad, Mother calls for justice

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a newborn’s arm was broken during delivery at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital in Trinidad. The horrific incident took place on April 18, 2025, when the mother went into labour and has caused the infant severe injuries.

According to the information, the family has now come out to demand justice for their baby boy who still remains in a severe condition. While recounting the traumatic experience, the mother explained that she struggled to push the baby out and asked the doctors for a C-section.

She said that she told the doctors, and she knew her body which is why she knew that she could not push the baby out, but the nurses kept telling her to do so, insisting that she wasn’t an emergency case for a C-section.

The situation then escalated when one of the nurses climbed onto the bed, resulting in the baby’s arm to be broken. The mother claimed that the medical staff treated her harshly and forced the baby out which resulted in his arm being broken above the elbow.

Furthermore, the mother emphasised that she was initially told that the baby had a broken shoulder but later it was confirmed that the bone was broken in two. The mother further revealed that the newborn child spent several days in various units within the facility and he had to be resuscitated twice and was placed on life support.

She further expressed her concerns saying that she thought that he was going to die and this should never have happened and questioned how they even broke his arm in two.

Following the incident, the mother said that received several visits from hospital staff, including the head surgeon and the medical chief of staff. The family of the infant is now calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this severe injury.

The incident has also sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook and questioning the negligence on the hands of hospital staff.

“This is so heartbreaking god please take away all this baby pain please,” wrote a user named Merlie Gill while another user said, “Sue them, sue them. They are too reckless in there, with their stink attitude too. Hardly any compassion in that hospital at all.”