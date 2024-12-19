California declares emergency after Louisiana records 1st case of severe bird flu in a human

Reportedly, recently the first case of Bird Flu has been reported in Louisiana.

California has declared a “state of emergency” following a recent hospitalization of over 1,961 miles away in the state of Louisiana in a suspected severe case of Bird Flu.

Reportedly, recently the first case of Bird Flu has been reported in Louisiana. As per official data, the US this year recorded a total of 60 such cases in 2024.

As the majority of these “Human Bird Flu” cases have been reported in the state of California, and Washington, the declaration of a state of emergency is being viewed as a timely decision.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added that the State of Louisiana recorded the case on Friday.

According to the release from the Governor’s office, no cases of person – to – person transmission have been reported but the confirmed case is of the individual who was directly in contact with infected cattle.

It is to be noted that the first case of virus was detected in Kansas and Texas in March 2024 and has now spread across 16 different states in dairy cattle.

However, human cases for H5N1 have been reported since April 2024, among which the most severe case being the latest case in Louisiana.

What is H5N1?

H5N1 is a highly contagious virus also known as Bird Flu or Avian Influenza that primarily infects birds. The virus in certain cases can also spread to humans or other mammals like dairy cattle.

It is a respiratory disease in birds with ducks, and shorebirds being the primary carriers of the virus and can spread it without showing any sign of it.

The virus spreads through infected birds or their saliva, mucus and poop and while humans are not generally infected, some cases have been reported in recent months.

Symptoms and Prevention

Symptoms in humans include fever, sore throat, muscle aches, cough with severe symptoms being pneumonia, multi-organ failure, seizures, and more.

Prevention for virus includes protective gears like safety googles, disposable gloves, respirator, boot covers, and disposable head cover for people working in close or direct contact with infected animals.

H5N1 cases across the world

According to UN, over 76 people have been infected with H5N1 virus as of 2024 with most of them being farm workers.

More than 500 bird species with 70 mammalian species have been endangered, with poultry being the most endangered species.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the avian influenza virus pose a serious threat to food and nutrition security.

Human infected cases have also been reported in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington State with first severe case being in Louisiana.

Global Impact

The virus has a global impact on humans, animals as well as on the economy with it posing a serious threat to food as poultry and cattle sometimes get heavily infected with H5N1.

Avian Influenza cause series threat to humans working in close contact with infected animals or environment as severe infection can lead to death.

Millions of birds have been killed due to H5N1 while The World Health Organization (WHO) has received 878 cases of the virus in humans since 2003 with more than 50% resulting in death.

It also has a negative impact on the economy. Market failures due to inefficiency in production, issues with food security, expenses related to monitoring animal health and in controlling the virus if spread.

Previous case of Bird Flu

Bird Flu was first recorded in 1959 in Scotland with chickens being infected while the first human case was reported in 1997 in Hong Kong, where 18 people got infected and 6 people died after being in contact with infected poultry.

In 2003 – 2005, outbreaks of H5N1 occurred in several countries with millions of birds dying everywhere.