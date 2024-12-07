Tickets live for Dominica's Cutest Picnic Event: 'Pinknic' set for April 20

Being held on April 20, 2025, at Botanical Gardens, the event will be one of the cutest picnics ever taking place on the island from 3 pm onwards till late night.

Dominica: The 3rd edition of the premier event of the season ‘Pinknic Dominica’ is all set to return with huge excitement and entertainment. It is an elegant picnic festival featuring all things PINK and ROSÉ and will be a perfect mix of fashion, food, rosé wine and entertainment.

Being held on April 20, 2025, at Botanical Gardens, the event will be one of the cutest picnics ever taking place on the island from 3 pm onwards till late night.

This annual event is hosted by Bes Lyfe Experience and attracts a huge number of visitors from not only across the island nation, but also from across the Caribbean region.

While announcing the development, the organisers invited everyone to purchase tickets at the earliest which are now live on Eventbrite.

“DOMINICA, Your Pinknic tickets are now LIVE on Eventbrite. Take advantage of the LIMITED tier 1 passes to the Cutest Picnic Ever,” they noted.

They further asked everyone to join to celebrate moments and create unforgettable memories coupled with good vibes, good food and best of all good friends.

“Get your BEST Pink and White outfits and get ready to Rosé the Day Away this Easter Sunday,” added the organisers.

The tickets for the event starts from $80 EC for Tier 1 which goes up till $400 for premium experience.

Notably, tickets have been divided under two categories Rosé Lawn and Rosé Mansion with the first one featuring three tiers and the second one featuring two tiers.

The tickets in different categories are as follows:

Rosé Lawn

Tier 1 - $80 EC

Tier 2 - $100 EC

Tier 3 - $130 EC

Rosé Mansion

Tier 1 - $300 EC

Tier 2 - $400 EC

Furthermore, under the Rosé Lawn category, the attendees will get multiple benefits including complementary entrance wine, food and drinks for purchase, Pinknic blankets for purchase, Photo installations, Pinknic games and top notch entertainment while under the Rosé Mansion category, the benefits will range form unlimited food and drinks, complementary swag bags, exclusive entrance, exquisite ambiance to Pinknic games and top notch entertainment.

This exciting is not to be missed and the dress code for the same is pink colour and visitors are expected to dress themselves in cute pink coloured outfits to compliment the overall theme of the event.