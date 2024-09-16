Get Ready for WCMF 2024: Dominica unveils exciting Promo Activities schedule

The Dominica Festivals Committee has revealed the exciting Promo Activities Schedule 2024 for the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival scheduled to take place late October.



According to the information, the promo events kicked off on September 13 and will continue through October 18 with each event providing attendees with the chance to win WCMF tickets or get them at a preferred price.



While inviting everyone to be part of these small events, the Committee said, “The road to WCMF2024 is packed with exciting events! Join us for Karaoke, Jazz Nights, Friday DWIVEs, and more as we build up the hype for three epic nights of music!”



The festival this year will be held from October 25 to 27 and will feature three nightly concerts comprising of a number of regional and international artists who will set the stage on fire and make the festival one to remember for a lifetime.



The Promo Activities includes Karaoke Nights, Jazz in the City, Friday Dwive, Carib Beer Flash Mob and Daspa Expo, allowing visitors to get a taste of what the World Creole Music Festival will be like. During these events, entertainment will be provided by DJ Flash, DJ Rio, DJ Snow, Unstoppable Shax, Selectah Urban, DJ Mah and DJ Shan.

The complete schedule of Promo Activities 2024 is as follows: