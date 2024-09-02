Dominica: Melissa Skerrit distributes Back-to-School essentials to thousands

Dominica: Housing Minister and Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central Melissa Skerrit through its Foundation distributed a generous collection of essential back-to-school items and showed her commitment to community welfare and education.



The Back to School Handing Over Ceremony took place on August 31 at Peebles Park and was a perfect showcase of "When people care great things happen."



The program gave assistance to thousands of students at all academic levels to the provision of tuition scholarships, cash donations and essential school supplies as a means of investing in the youth.



The things that were presented included a variety of school bags and essential school supplies. This thoughtful gesture catered to children of students across the country studying across pre-school, primary school, high school and colleges.



The selection of students was impressive and aimed to ensure that each one of them feels equipped and ready to kickstart new school session without any burden.



It was noted that the ceremony was overall a resounding success and highlighted the significance of community support in education. This initiative not only provided practical assistance but also encouraged the students to do better in their classrooms.



Not only this, but the event also had exciting games and bouncing castle for kids to enjoy as well as various snacks and beverages.



Notably, the Melissa Skerrit Foundation has been in existence for 11 years and has run various successful programs such as elderly assistance program, school feeding program, mother and baby program and the back to school program. Minister Skerrit's community work began many years before she entered her political career.



During her address at the Back to School Handing Over Ceremony, the Minister remarked, "My only goal in this is to really help elevate our people to help to relieve some of the financial burdens, to lead comfortable and happy lives."



She added that this year the program was made more special as it recognises the top performers in the Roseau Central Constituency who excelled at the grade six national assessment and CSEC examinations.





"From a government standpoint, we remain resolute in our push to ensure all children are provided with a quality education, and this is exemplified through major investments in education and the development of our future leaders," emphasized Melissa Skerrit.



She further noted that a total of 276 packages filled with required school supplies will be given to the children and the packages contains vital classroom items, packs of calculators and lunch bags, geometry sets, binders, composition books, fancy stationary, water bottles, lunch kits and much more.



Meanwhile, several other children were provided with a number of other things including scholarships.



The Minister noted that the education of the children should be a shared responsibility and that the successful development of a child depends on the cooperation of the students, the parents, the school administration as well as community members.



The children looked on cloud nine as they were provided with the new supplies and scholarships and they were seen jumping with big smiles holding their new backpacks as they prepared themselves for the next school session following which they enjoyed snacks and were seen playing in the bouncing castle.