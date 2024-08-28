Melissa Skerrit to host Back to School Program, aims to offer scholarships, supplies

Dominica: Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit and Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central is inviting her constituents to be part of her 'Back to School' Program. The event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Peebles Park.



While inviting everyone to be part of this exciting annual program, she took to Facebook and said, "Calling on all the children of the Roseau Central Constituency! The Melissa Skerrit Foundation 11th annual Back-to-School handover ceremony is taking place this weekend."



According to the information, there will be a presentation of tuition scholarships, essential school supplies and of course, the recognition of the top National Assessment and CXC achievers at this much anticipated event.



The event will feature the distribution of school bags and other supplies, along with entertainment and snacks for the children.





"Let's wrap up the summer fun with a celebration as we gear up for the school year ahead," noted Melissa Skerrit.



Every year, Melissa Skerrit, through her foundation, hosts this program to help the needy families and students with essential supplies.



Last year in September, she presented backpacks brimming with essential school supplies along with twelve tuition scholarships to students from the Roseau Central constituency.



The Minister highlighted that this gesture signifies her firm commitment to ensuring that every child is given the chance to succeed.



Not only this but the citizens and residents of Dominica also lauded the minister through social media for her gesture and expressed their gratitude to her for helping them and their children.



"Well done, Parl Rep. Always ready and willing to Bless your Constituency and keep your promises to them," wrote a user named Nadia Karam, while another user said, "One thing thanks to the first lady and her member of cabinets for all they do. God has a special place in his heart for you. Let the little children come unto me, said the lord, and you are a true example of him."