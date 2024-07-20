Dominica: Scott's Head Housing Project set to welcome new residents in Q4

Minister Melissa Skerrit also called the site one of the most beautiful housing projects on the island. She further added that this is the first of ten planned sites and will soon welcome sixteen deserving families.

Dominica: Minister of Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit has announced the near completion of the stunning housing project in Scott's Head, Dominica. She expressed her excitement over the development and said that the site boasts breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.



Minister Melissa Skerrit also called the site one of the most beautiful housing projects on the island. She further added that this is the first of ten planned sites and will soon welcome sixteen deserving families.





While sharing glimpses of the site on her official Facebook page, the Minister added, "We are providing new homes just in time after Hurricane Beryl's impact on the island's southern tip. The Ministry of Housing is working diligently to bring this vision to life!"



It is to be noted that this is a modern and sustainable residential project in the serene Savanne area of Scotts Head. Spanning 12,207 square metres, the development, fully funded by the Citizenship By Investment Programme, involves the construction of three bedroom bungalow units and single bedroom duplexes.



Not only this, but the bungalow unit features a spacious living and kitchen area, three comfortable bedrooms, two modern bathrooms, a dedicated laundry area, and a patio. Meanwhile, the single-bedroom units include a cozy living and kitchen area, one bathroom, a laundry area, and a shared veranda.



The Housing Minister noted that built with reinforced concrete and masonry blockwork, all structures are designed in a way that it will withstand adverse weather conditions, ensuring safety and endurability for the residents.



To date, the project is 95% complete and the remaining work of the local contractors supervised by MMC Development includes final interior finishes, MEP fixtures and landscaping. The project is site is all ready to welcome its new residents in the fourth quarter of this year.



The Minister also remarked that the Scotts Head Housing Development Project is not just about building homes; it is about creating a community where safety, comfort, and modern living come together.