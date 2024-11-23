Bahamasair resumes flights to Cap Haitien, Haiti, after FAA safety approval and assurances

The services were suspended earlier this month due to major security concerns near Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

Bahamasair has announced resumption of its flights into Cap Haitien, Haiti after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisement allowing US air carriers to resume flights into the destination.

According to the information, the green light given by the US Federal Aviation Administration was based on a satisfactory safety assessment of the flights into this airport.

Additionally, Bahamasair has also received assurance from the Bahamian Embassy in Haiti that the Cap Haitien airport as well as communities have remained without incident before and after November 11, 2024 incidents.

The airline said that they will be resuming flights into Cap Haitien from Tuesday, November 26, 2024 onwards with flight rotations continuing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Bahamasair further noted that for passengers already booked on this flight, their reservation is still in the system and the ones wishing to travel to Haiti, seats are available to purchase.

The air carrier also thanked the travellers for their patience during the last two weeks of flight suspensions and the airline assured that persons impacted by the suspension can have their reservations changed without penalty by contacting the Reservations center at 702-4140.

Notably, the flights were suspended following serious security concerns to aircrafts and its passengers after attacks on JetBlue flight and Spirit Airlines flight on the same day.

Both the flights were struck by gunfire while flying over Haiti, causing damage to the planes. However, no major damage was reported and passengers were dropped to their destinations safely.

The attacks further pushed the officials at Toussaint Louverture International Airport to close the facility until November 18 as they sought to prioritise safety of the passengers with tensions beginning to arise in the surrounding areas.

With the resumption of flights to the country, the air carrier is not expecting that there will be better security measures at the airport.