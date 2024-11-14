Gunfire attacks on Haiti-bound flights pushes InterCaribbean to suspend service

Turks and Caicos based regional airline, InterCaribbean Airways, has temporarily suspended all flights to Port-au-Prince, Haiti because of major security concerns near Toussaint Louverture International Airport.



It is reported that the airport authorities have decided to close the facility until November 18 as they seek to prioritize safety of the passengers as tensions start to arise in the surrounding area.



InterCaribbean Airways announced that it will be monitoring the situation closely and hopes to resume their schedule flights once the airport reopens. As of now, the air carrier has decided to suspend its flights through December 2, 2024 in a bid to safeguard the aircrafts as well as the passengers alike.



The airline further added that customers booked on affected flights will be given with the option to place their travel plans on hold or they can even request for a refund from the air carrier.



It noted that the ones who booked through travel agencies, their refunds should be handled through their respective agencies. The air carrier also encouraged the passengers to stay updated and contact the airline or their travel agents with any further information.



The development was announced soon after there were reports of attack on flights arriving from Haiti.



Earlier this week, a JetBue flight coming back from Port au Prince to New York was found to have bullet damage which marked it as the second US carrier to be struck by gunfire over Haiti on the same day.



Notably, the incident coincides with a similar attack on a Spirit Airlines flight which was also en route to Port au Prince. The flight had to divert its final destination to Dominican Republic after sustaining several bullet impacts.



Following these incidents were reported, the civil aviation authority of Haiti has imposed a temporary suspension on all flights in and out of Haiti until November 18 as they strive to ensure safer conditions for the incoming flights.