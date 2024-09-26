PM Terrance Drew joins global fight against HIV/AIDS at UNAIDS Meeting

This meeting took place on the sidelines of 79thsession of UN General Assembly in New York.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on Tuesday joined a distinguished panel of speakers at a high level side event hosted by UNAIDS. The meeting focused on the theme "Revitalised Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together."

The theme of the meeting underscored the countries' collective responsibility and the power of unity in the HIV response.

While sharing glimpses of the significant meeting on this official Facebook account, he said that the world must continue its efforts against HIV/AIDS and added, "We have seen many positive gains through our collaborative international efforts; however, it is not time to take our feet off the pedal."

PM Drew emphasised that St Kitts and Nevis is among those nations that have achieved the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV. To this end, he expressed his gratitude to all the healthcare workers, stakeholders, regional and international partners who have all worked to achieve this most notable result.

"#EveryLifeIsPrecious," he affirmed, reiterating the importance of sustaining momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also engaged in several other meetings and engagements with the world leaders. He was pleased to meeting with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.

The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen relations and discussed potential investments, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and tourism.

Not only this, but he also participated in an engaging dialogue with students from Columbia University and this marked the second year that he has met met with students from the University, and each time has been enriching. "We explored topics such as health, sustainability, regional cooperation, and personal leadership," said Dr Terrance Drew.

Moreover, he also took time to meet with Ms. Leslie Wade, a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis and the newly appointed Permanent Observer of CARICOM to the United Nations. He wished Ms Wade all the very best as she embarks on this important role.

Such meetings by the prime minister are helping him boost bilateral relations between St Kitts and Nevis and several other countries in the world and will also deepen friendship ties.