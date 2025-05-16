Trinidad and Tobago: 17-year-old shot in Maloney dies after days on life support

A 17-year-old student was shot while liming with friends near Building 12 as unknown assailants opened fire on the group.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old student of Form 5 from Arima North Secondary School identified as Zwade Alleyne succumbed to his injuries earlier on Thursday morning, days after he was shot in Maloney, Trinidad on the night of May 10, 2025.

According to police, the 17-year-old student was liming with friends near Building 12 when unidentified individuals opened fire on the group.

Reportedly, the first responders around 10:52 pm including PC Henry and PC Superville arrived at Building 12 in Maloney after receiving a report of an alleged shooting. They were informed that the young victim had already been rushed to the Arima General Hospital.

Reportedly, the doctors attended him at the hospital and because of the severity of his gunshot wound to the head, he was place on life support in serious condition. The police officials then conducted investigations which revealed that at around 10:45 pm, the victim was on the 3rd floor of Building 12 with others when armed men came from the southern side of the car park and started firing multiple shots in their direction.

The 15-year-old initially fell to the ground but then managed to get backup only to fall again after being struck by a single shot to the head. Following the incident, the suspects fled the scene and ran away in the opposite direction.

Police officials further said that they conducted a search in the area but the suspects were not found following which the crime scene was processed by officers who found 15 spend 9mm shell casings.

Notably, Alleyne played a major role in helping Maloney Real Footballers Academy reach the Trinidad quarterfinals of the 2025 Republic Bank National Youth Football League East Under 17 Division. His death has sent shockwaves across the country with locals expressing their condolences to the family of the victim.

The incident was also condemned by the Ministry of Education as Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, along with the executive team, extended condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teammates of Zwade.