Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Officer shot dead in Point Fortin robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Dacian John, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, was shot and killed at Cassia Street, Point Fortin while visiting friends for the ongoing Point Fortin Borough Day activities on May 2, 2025. The 36-year-old of La Resource Road, D’abadie was shot and killed in an early morning robbery.

According to the information, police believes that Dacian John’s service-issued gun was taken during the alleged robbery. The victim is a Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and a former Central FC and UTT footballer who was shot and killed around 1:15 am.

He was reportedly in the area to pick up a Guyanese friend who had recently arrived in the country. The group was scheduled to attend the Suave Fantasy All in White Borough Thursday party at Clifton Hill Beach.

The preliminary investigations revealed that John was seated in his Audi motor vehicle in the company of a fellow Coast Guard officer, a female, and another individual and his vehicle was parked along Cassia Street, Southern Gardens, Point Fortin. It is said that they were allegedly approached by three men, two of which were armed with firearms.

The armed men alleged asked for cash and valuables from the group following which they fired shots and Dacian was seen bleeding from gunshot wounds. The victim’s friends said that before John could draw his service issued firearm, he was shot by one of the attackers.

The suspects allegedly escaped in a vehicle while the victim passed away at the scene. While the victim was immediately rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, saying that he bled to death due to gunshot injuries.

The bandits reportedly escaped with John’s gun and quantity of other valuables including gold jewellery.

John was assigned to the Special Navel Unit of the Coast Guard which he joined in 2011, and the shocking incident has left everyone traumatized in Trinidad and Tobago.

Locals are taking to Facebook to demand justice for the young male who died in this unexpected event. “People need to stop being driven by greed and envy. Stop allowing people's material gain as well as their blessings/appearance and gifts, to burn y'all eyes,” said a user named Moon Shine while another user said, “Such a handsome young man. May his soul rest in peace.”