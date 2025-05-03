Dominican Republic’s ex-cop Waldron Shillingford gunned down in Colombia

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Waldron Shillingford, a native of the Dominican Republic who had reportedly been residing in Colombia for the past few months.

Dominican Republic: In a shocking development, a Dominican citizen was brutally killed in a hitman attack which took place on Friday afternoon in the rural area of Riohacha, capital of the department of La Guajira in Colombia.

According to the information, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old Waldron Shillingrord who is a native of Dominican Republic. He was reportedly residing in Colombia since few months now.

It was reported that the dead body of the victim was found by the residents of the Monte Verde community who allegedly heard several gunshots and, upon approaching, they found him lifeless on the side of the road.

The incident took place around 2 pm at KM 4 of the highway which is leading from Ríohacha to the La Florida district. Officials further said that upon receiving the report of the incident, they removed the body from the scene and began an investigation to determine the exact motive and identify the ones responsible.

Waldron, according to preliminary information, was a merchant and ex-police agent in the Dominican Republic. His presence in the region has generated confusion: no one understands what he was doing in that rural sector of La Guajira or why he was executed so cold and accurately.

SIJIN units of Riohacha moved to the scene to perform technical inspection of the corpse and open an investigation to clarify this crime. So far, no further leads have been captured on those responsible.

Meanwhile the locals of the Dominican Republic are expressing their shock over the incident. Several of them are also taking to Facebook to express their condolences to the victim.

“Rest easy my boy. Not something i wanted to read,” wrote a user named Selma Louis while another user claimed, “Waldron is from Roseau grew up at the back of public works. Sad time for our young men. That's not what I was expecting to hear. RIP.”