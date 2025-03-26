American tourist killed in boating tragedy in Belize, captain detained

The victim identified as Le Beau was on a vacation with his two sons in Belize.

Belize: A boating tragedy at Turneffe Atoll in Belize has left a 70-year-old American tourist dead, prompting police to detain the boat captain responsible for the fatal accident.

The victim identified as Le Beau was on a vacation with his two sons in Belize. He was reportedly within the designated tour zone when the boat suddenly appeared and ran over him and caused serious injuries.

According to the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, the tourist, who had been vacationing in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was on a snorkelling tour when tragedy struck on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Reports indicate that in spite of the snorkelling area being properly marked by tour guides, another boat approached at high speed, fatally injuring the victim.

Williams also said that this is a clear example of careless behaviour at sea and added that it is common knowledge among tour operators that dive markers mean stay away but that did not happen here and now a life has been lost.

Following the report was made to the officials, authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Commissioner Williams said that the detained boat captain could now face charges with causing death by careless conduct being the minimum charge under such consideration.

The incident has also raised serious concerns over boating safety in the waters of Belize and authorities are expected to review the regulations surrounding high traffic snorkelling zones.

The incident has also sparked concerns among the locals who took to Facebook to express their fears with one saying, “Tourism is about to take a huge hit! Entirely too much is happening in such a small space of time.” Another user named Rosie Eiley said, “So very unfortunate mein! People come to enjoy our jewel n such incident to occur is just devastating. Especially if it's speeding! That could have been avoided.”