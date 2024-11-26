Tuesday, 26th November 2024
Saint Lucia receives World's Leading Honeymoon Destination award for 7th consecutive time

This marks the 16th accolade for the nation and also the remarkable 7th consecutive victory since 2018, highlighting the island as the ultimate romantic getaway.

The prestigious World Travel Awards has once again recognised the small island nation of Saint Lucia as the Leading Honeymoon Destination in the world. 

This prestigious award was given during the award ceremony held on November 24, 2024 in Portugal. This marks the 16th accolade for the nation and also the remarkable 7th consecutive victory since 2018, highlighting the island as the ultimate romantic getaway. 

Following the receipt the award, the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis Lewis, expressed his pride and said that the country continues to be a beloved choice for couples seeking an idle blend of relaxation, adventure and romance. 

He further said that with the iconic Pitons of Saint Lucia as well as stunning beaches, lush rainforests and couples only resort offering intimate accommodation options, the island offers a perfect setting for the honeymooners to create long lasting memories. 

Lewis remarked that winning the world’s leading honeymoon destination award for sixteen times is a clear testament to the dedication as well as the warmth of the people of the island nation. 

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Ernest Hilaire said that the inflow of couples who are looking to celebrate love in Saint Lucia has driven major substantial growth across hospitality, transport as well as local businesses and has also created countless opportunities for the people. 

Notably, the tourism officials of Saint Lucia are promoting the island and its romance offerings through year round campaigns. They also introduced the global Say Yes to Saint Lucia Showcase in order to allow visitors to know what the island can offer that is very unique. 

Moreover, last year, Saint Lucia proudly hosted the 30th Anniversary celebrations of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & the Americas. This event further allowed the officials of the international awards to look for themselves what the island offers and why is it called the best honeymoon destination in the world. 

Saint Lucia’s 16th win in the Honeymoon Destination category further strengthened its status as a premier choice for couples looking for a romantic yet peaceful escape. 

The World Travel Awards is recognised worldwide as the hallmark of excellence in the tourism and travel industry and also acknowledges outstanding hotels, destinations, resorts and travel organisations. 

Monica Walker

