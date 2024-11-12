Saint Lucia shines at 10th Travvy Awards, clinches gold as Best Honeymoon Destination

The island of Saint Lucia has secured the coveted Gold statuette during the 10th annual Travvy Awards under the category ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’.



According to the information, the annual Travvy Awards where travel advisors vote on the best in the travel industry took place on November 7, 2024 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.



The awards aimed at recognizing the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by rewarding travel companies, agencies, products and destinations for their outstanding achievements.



The event took place during CruiseWorld, another event which was produced under the parent company of TravelPulse, Northstar Travel Group.



Hundreds and thousands of votes were casted, and the travel industry came together with supplier, advisors and everyone in between attending the event and cheering each other as the awardees were being awarded for their exceptional services.



The winners were recognised during a gala awards dinner and presentation which was attended by the finalists, industry leaders as well as travel professionals from across the world.



Notably, Saint Lucia won not one but three awards including the gold for Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean, Silver for Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean and another silver for Best Destination – Caribbean.



In addition to this, Saint Lucia’s Jade Mountain resort was also recognized for being among the best and took home gold for Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort in the Caribbean and silver for Best Luxury Hotel/Resort in the Caribbean.



After achieving these prestigious accolades, the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis Lewis said that it is an honour to be named a winner of the Travvy Awards and the win was determined by those who know them best that is the travel advisors.



Lewis added that these awards are also a testament to the high quality of offerings of the island nation and its commitment to marketing the destination as a premier Caribbean tourist site to the global travel audience.