World Culinary Awards names Castries in Saint Lucia as Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City

Saint Lucia: In a significant development, the vibrant capital of Saint Lucia, Castries, has been proudly named the ‘Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2024’ by the prestigious World Culinary Awards.



As the city was honoured with this prestigious award, the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis E.A. Lewis said that receiving the title of Best Emerging Culinary City is a remarkable honour for the city of Castries.



He added that it celebrates the unique culinary identity and the hard work of the talented chefs and independent owners of the restaurants who are dedicated to creating an unforgettable dining experiences.



He also invited everyone to come and savour the extraordinary flavours which Castries and the whole Saint Lucia has to offer.



This prestigious award also showcases the city’s rich and diverse gastronomic landscape which beautifully mixes with French, Indian, European, African, Spanish and Asia culinary traditions.



It is to be noted that the city is known for its mouthwatering flavours, vibrant produce and craft markets as well as innovative chefs who cooks local ingredients with a fusion of international flavours.



In addition to this award, the Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar has also bagged the Saint Lucia’s Best Restaurant Award 2024 at the 5th World Culinary Awards. The eatery is known for its exquisite menu which comprises of local ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.



The restaurant has always set a standard for culinary excellence in the Caribbean region, and it continues to do so.



The World Culinary Award continues Saint Lucia’s winning streak in 2024. This award honours the excellence in the culinary industry by awarding exceptional restaurants, chefs and culinary destinations across the world.



The recognition of Castries as the Best Emerging Culinary City upholds its growing reputation as a culinary hotspot which makes it as a destination of choice for travellers looking for diverse and exceptional dining adventures.