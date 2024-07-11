Saint Lucia’s Foodie Fortnight is all set to enrich food lovers’ taste buds

Foodie Fortnight is all ready to enrich the taste buds of food lovers of the country. It is to take place till July 20, 2024 at La Mesa, which is located at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina.

Saint Lucia: Foodie Fortnight is all ready to enrich the taste buds of food lovers of the country. It is to take place till July 20, 2024 at La Mesa, which is located at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina.

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has featured the Foodie Fortnight on their social media handle to inform the public of this great event to be held in the country.

“From now until July 20th, La Mesa is serving up an exclusive menu that showcases the best of Saint Lucian cuisine with a modern twist. Whether you’re local or visitor, this is your chance to indulge in mouth-watering dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients,” highlighted the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Such a statement added itself stating that items that will be offered under the Foodie Fortnight will be connected to the rich heritage of the small island nation, Saint Lucia.

The Price for this includes EC$120 and the service charges will be additional. The menu to this includes-

Warm Up - Pigtail Plantain Dough Empanada

Appetizer - Saltfish & Breadfruit Bun Slider

Main Course - Breadfruit & Shrimp Chips Risotto

Dessert - Mango Profiterol

“Margarita Special 2 for 1 all day,” added the Saint Lucia Foodie Fortnight Special Menu.

La Mesa Restaurant Bar & Grill is a Latin American Restaurant which specializes in tasty steaks, hearty dishes, good wine and great cocktails. Saint Lucia is well known for its culinary traditions.

From the local rums to pepper pots, langouste and bouyon, Saint Lucia is known across the Caribbean for the rich culinary traditions. There are several of the local dishes that include the flavors of spicy, warming and comforting essence.

Saint Lucia’s foodie experience is truly one of a kind and world class as the dishes harvested from the sea and farm when brought to the table explicits the local taste.