Friday, 9th August 2024
Saint Lucia shines in nominations for Recommend’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2024

Recommend’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards has nominated Saint Lucia as the Best Overall Destination in Caribbean/ Bermuda and Bahamas.

Saint Lucia: Recommend’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards has nominated Saint Lucia as the Best Overall Destination in Caribbean/ Bermuda and Bahamas. 

“Cast your vote now at recommend.com/rca until August 15, 2024. Let’s showcase why Saint Lucia is the ultimate destination for unforgettable experiences,” mentioned the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Such a recognition is of great mark, reflecting the satisfaction and trust that the travel advisors and guests have placed. Saint Lucia is one of the beautiful Caribbean nations and has gained several of the recognitions for its beautiful attractions, extraordinary culinary and top-notch accommodation options.

Being recognised as the Caribbean’s leading Honeymoon destination, Saint Lucia has various of the romantic places for the couples. The exceptional connection and the emotional feeling that the air of Saint Lucia has creates the vibrant vibe around.

The natural beauty of the country provides relaxing views to the travelers and makes them embark on a new journey of life. Top tourist attractions in the country includes; Splash Island, Sulphur Springs and Project Chocolat.

Splash Island is located on the Northwest coast of Saint Lucia that consists of the Reduit Beach. This as well is Caribbean’s first open-water sports park. This location also features an award-winning Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa. 

Moreover, Sulphur Springs also referred to as the Soufriere Volcano is considered as the dormant volcano. This allows one to dive into the mud baths. And, Project Chocolat is the center of excellence for farming and local growers. 

Saint Lucia also is widely known for beautiful cultural restaurants as well. The list to several of the restaurants is as follows-

  • Chef Robby’s
  • Mango Tree Restaurant
  • The Coal Pot

The country also offers a great stay to the tourists. Saint Lucia, has beautiful and luxurious resorts. The list to them is as follows-

  • Hotel Chocolat
  • Stonefield Resort

Sasha Baptiste

