Thursday, 6th February 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia: Elderly American tourist drowns while snorkelling in Soufrière

The deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old resident of North Carolina, United States named Andrew Allen.

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Saint Lucia: An elderly American tourist reportedly died while snorkelling at Anse Chastanet Beach in Soufrière, Saint Lucia on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said that the victim facing difficulties while snorkelling in the water following which they immediately took him out and began to administer CPR before calling emergency services. 

The deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old resident of North Carolina, United States named Andrew Allen.  

The victim was transferred to an ambulance where CPR and pre-hospital interventions took place while he was being rushed to a medical facility for proper treatment.  

Through a press release on Wednesday, the police confirmed that emergency personnel attempted to help Allen at the scene before taking him to the nearby hospital, however, he later succumbed at the hospital.  

According to the medical professionals, there was a lot of water inside the lungs which made it very difficult for him to breathe, causing him to collapse.  

Meanwhile, the police said that they are continuing investigations into the suspected drowning. On the other hand, the locals are urging the government to place some lifeguards on the beach to avoid such incidents with the tourists.  

A local named Cecilia Francis took to Facebook and said, “St Lucia placed some lifeguards and warning flags at the beaches please,” while another said, “Very sad. It happened right in front of me.” 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis foreign minister meets UAE officials in Dubai

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts Ramada progressing towards a September opening

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica set to safeguard Melville Hall Airport from floods

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

PM Harris claims gov't improved socio-economic status of low income hous...

Thursday, 6th February 2025

35-year-old rapes teen after threatening her to leak explicit photos (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Belizean ambassador who raped a girl for 14 years released on bail

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Haiti: Gang threatens to kill American hostages if ransom not paid
Uncategorised

Haiti: Gang threatens to kill American hostages if ransom not paid

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Tobago welcomes record-breaking 20,213 visitors in March 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Tobago welcomes record-breaking 20,213 visitors in March 2024

Thursday, 6th February 2025

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid Beryl's aftermath
Caribbean

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid...

Thursday, 6th February 2025