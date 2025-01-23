Odyssey of the Seas makes maiden call to Saint Lucia with over 4000 visitors

Saint Lucia, on Tuesday, welcomed the inaugural call of Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean Line vessel which docked at Port Castries, Pointe Seraphine. With more than 4,000 passengers onboard, an impressive 87.5% which is around 3,500 visitors disembarked to explore the beauty and culture of the island.

Reportedly, of these visitors, around 1,134 visitors booked organised tours to experience the local attractions of Saint Lucia, while several others embarked on independent adventures. From strolling through the streets of the capital to shopping for unique souvenirs, visiting the beaches or indulging in the city’s amenities, the day was said to be a testament to the incredible offerings which the island nation provides.

To welcome the cruise on its inaugural call, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority in partnership with major agencies welcomed the captain, crew and visitors, ensuring their arrival was marked by the genuine hospitality which defines the people. The tourism authority said that they also celebrated the Saint Lucians working aboard this magnificent vessel, proudly showcasing the talent on the global stage.

While welcoming the vessel, the tourism authorities noted that tourism, and in particular cruise tourism, is a cornerstone of the economy of Saint Lucia, driving job creation, supporting local businesses while contributing significantly to the country’s development.

“Moments like these highlight the critical role this sector plays in sustaining livelihoods and positioning Saint Lucia as a premier destination on the world stage,” it added.

They expressed their thrill to see the visitors embracing and enjoying the several incredible offerings Saint Lucia has to share. Meanwhile, the vessel’s captain expressed his delight to visit the island for the first time ever and said that Saint Lucia is well loved among both crew and visitors.

Notably, Odyssey of the Seas is on an 11-day, round-trip Southern Caribbean Cruise which set sail on January 16 from New York. The cruise will now visit Basseterre, St. Kitts.

With the arrival of these hundreds and thousands of passengers, Saint Lucia is poised to reach the mark of welcoming one million visitors by the end of 2024-2025 cruise season.