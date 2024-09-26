Cruise Tourism Boom: St. Vincent and the Grenadines records 10% increase in 2023

The Minister of Tourism of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James, was pleased to announce that the island nation has achieved its 3rd consecutive year of growth in cruise arrivals. He said that this has been achieved in spite of global challenges facing the tourism industry.



According to the Minister, this remarkable achievement highlights the resilience of the destination and the dedication of the tourism stakeholders.



While announcing the development, he said that in 2023, St Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed a record number of cruise passengers which reflects a 10 percent increased over the previous year.



He added that this growth showcases the island’s commitment to provide an exceptional experience for visitors and promoting its rich culture, natural beauty as well as vibrant local communities.



Minister James remarked that the continued growth in cruise arrivals is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved in the tourism sector.



He added that is ministry has invested in enhancing the facilities, promoting the unique offerings and ensuring that the visitors have a memorable experience while exploring the islands.



He also mentioned that the anticipates are that the 2024 – 2025 cruise season will be welcoming a record number of calls across multiple islands.



The first call of the cruise season is set for Mayreau on October 21 with Port Kingstown’s first call on November 6, 2024.



Meanwhile, the data also showed that the island of Canouan has seen a major increase in cruise calls, which rose from five calls last season to 14 expected this year.



Bequia is also reported to experience a surge in arrivals with triple digit growth and a forecasted 104 cruise calls to its berth eventually setting new records for the island.



It was also reported that while the yachting sector has faced global challenges, it has remained resilient with just a minor of 1.7% decease in arrivals. This stability further underscored the enduring appeal of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier yachting destination which is known for its stunning waters, vibrant marine life and safe harbours.



Minister James noted that the slight decrease in the yachting arrivals is not a cause for concern but a chance for the sector to innovate and improve the services. He added that the ministry is committed to foster a supportive environment for the yachting community while ensuring that they remain a top choice for both sailors and boating enthusiasts.