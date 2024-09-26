St. Vincent and the Grenadines sees 30% surge in arrivals, announces 4 new airline routes

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Minister of Tourism, Carlos James has announced a 30% year over year increase in overnight arrivals to St Vincent and the Grenadines. This data was recorded in the first six months of 2024, marking a huge boost to the tourism sector.



This increase in numbers surpasses pre-COVID-19 numbers and highlights the country’s continued upward trend in tourism.



The development was announced by the Minister as he was speaking at a recent press conference. He said that the 30 percent increase in stay-over arrivals not only showcases the island’s resilience but is also a clear indication that the strategic efforts to promote SVG are generating positive results.



He added that this significant rise in stay-over arrivals also reflects the ongoing efforts of the tourism officials to promote the island as a premier tourist destination.



The Minister called it a testament to the beautiful islands, vibrant culture as well as the hospitality of the local people.



In addition to this, the Tourism Minister also announced the arrival of four new airlines, which will enhance the region’s connectivity and accessibility.



He said that LIAT 2020 will kick off flights from October 4 followed by JetBlue on October 9, Sunrise on October 28 and Winair on November 15.



James said that the introduction of these airlines is anticipated to be a game changer for the industry as it will provide more options for travelers and will further boost the tourism sector.



The Minister noted that the increase in arrivals not only benefits the tourism industry but also supports local businesses and creates jobs while fostering economic growth across the islands.



He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines feel the benefits of tourism.



Now, with the addition of these new airline routes, more travellers can look forward to easier access to the stunning landscapes, rich history as well as unique experiences that St Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer.



The Minister of Tourism revealed his plans to leverage this growth through targeted marking campaigns which will be aimed at attracting an even broader range of visitors.



