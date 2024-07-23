Tourism Sector expected to take 2 years to recover from Beryl: St Vincent Tourism Minister

Analysts on this have shared their view where they evidently presented that it takes a minimum of 23 months before proper recovery and robust economic activity on a post-natural hazard.

St. Vincent & Grenadines: The hard hit of Hurricane Beryl has impacted the tourism sector of St. Vincent and Grenadines in such a way that it will take about two years to get back to the normal position.

Carlos James- Tourism Minister of St. Vincent & Grenadines have given the statement that the tourism sector could take around two years to recover from the conditions which are caused by the hit of Beryl on July 1.

Analysts on this as well have shared their view where they evidently presented that it takes a minimum of 23 months before proper recovery and robust economic activity on a post-natural hazard. As well, the Minister highlighted that the authorities have come up with the budget of EC$136 million for the same.

The worsened effects of the Beryl have been seen on the Southern Grenadines which is largely dependent on tourism. The Minister highlighted that the authorities can inject the resources into SMEs (Small and Midsize enterprises) directly at the heart of sustainable livelihoods.

Associating to it, the tourism minister outlined that the fiscal package as well is introduced which includes eight million dollars for the income support of tourism stakeholders. The additional amount of EC $500,000 was allocated for the purpose of Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises programme for the Grenadine residents.

Along with it, the amount of EC $1.5 million will also go towards the rehabilitation of tourism sites across the country. While providing such information, he also casted light on the fact that two technical experts from the Barbados based- Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) were assigned with the assessment.

They just wrapped up the assessment in the Grenadines from which the information has come ahead on how the ministry and all the stakeholders within industry can do for the recovery.

The Minister significantly highlighted that the authorities are examining sustainable livelihoods framework for tourism. This focuses at promoting and integrating disaster management approaches within the tourism sector.