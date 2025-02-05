Jamaica: 3-year-old toddler from Canada drowns in hotel pool

The victim, identified as Shea Anderson, was visiting Jamaica with family from Toronto, Canada, for a vacation.

Jamaica: A Canadian toddler drowned at the pool of RICU Palace Aquarelle Hotel in Trelawny. The girl about 3-year-old was swimming with her mother when she had difficulty, leading to the accident.

The victim has been identified as Shea Anderson whose family was visiting Jamaica from Toronto, Canada for vacation.

The mother said that she found her child unconscious; after hearing her shout the hotel staff rushed the toddler to the Falmouth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Riu Hotels & Resort- the parent company for the Riu Palace Aquarelle Hotel confirmed the incident and said that an investigation has been launched into same. The hotel authorities further expressed condolences to the affected family and said that they are working closely with the police officers in their investigations.

Meanwhile Jorge Satorre Mulet – the regional area manager also expressed his sincere condolences to the family. He stated that from the hotel team available to offer them all the support they may require.

The incident has also left the locals shock with several of them demanding for the CCTV footage to be released, ensuring there is no foul play involved.

People have expressed extreme shock to the incident, many said that generally hotel pools are considered safe for kids.

“I’m still puzzled, normally a pool in resort such as RIU normally have a lot of Kids playing and adults watching. I’m trying to comprehend what really went wrong. I’m sure that there are video cameras, let’s wait for it to be released then I can comment further” stated one social media user.

One person also called on the toddler’s family for their irresponsibility, leading to the death of the girl.

“Somebody gets careless right here, no body supposed to have a three-year-old child beside a swimming pool or in the water, without proper supervision.”