Trinidadian Cop on pre-retirement leave commits suici*e, found hanging in kitchen

Reports indicate he had been drinking heavily, was experiencing marital issues, and had argued with his sister the day before his death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 54-year-old police officer who was on pre-retirement leave was found hanging at a friend’s residence in Coromandel Village, Cedros around 4 pm on Thursday. Frane Elgin Coomansingh was found hanging in the kitchen by his sister who went to drop food for her brother, said the police.

According to the information, Coomansingh was last seen alive around 8 30 pm on April 30 by a friend. Reports claim that he had been drinking heavily and was facing issues in his marriage, and he also had an argument with his sister just a day before his death.

Police reported that Coomansingh, of,#3399 Coromondal Village, Cedros, a registered Police Officer, on pre-retirement leave, was found hanging, from an electrical cable, at his friend's home. During investigations, police did not find any suicide note on the crime scene which is why the exact motive behind the suicide has not been found yet.

Police said that they are investigating the circumstances which might have led to this tragic incident, leaving the 54-year-old police officer dead.

The incident has left everyone in shock including the friends, family members and colleagues of the victim who said that they don’t even had any idea that Coomansingh could take such a brutal step in his life.

Several other locals of Trinidad and Tobago also took to Facebook to express their condolences and shock.

“For the time I knew him I knew him to be a good soldier,always jolly,this is a real surprise to me,” wrote a user named Erskin Lamotte while another user said, “RIP condolences to the family my childhood friend.”

“Depression not only took his life but he did this act in someone else's private space now this person may have a mental breakdown may his friend have strong family and friends to keep him together and my condolences to the deceased family,” said another user named Gowmatee Guerra.