Jagdeo unveils $100K grants, major infrastructure, housing plans at PPP/C rally ahead of Sept 1 poll

Guyana: Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo along with Vice Chairman of region four Samuel Sandy urged the Guyanese voters to choose Peoples Progressive Party for the third term during the public meeting held ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections at Mahacia Market Square.

While addressing the public, the representatives of the PPP/C party presented some new development plans which strived to benefit the youth and the Guyanese citizens. The Vice Chairman emphasized through his speech while warning people not to be fooled by the opposition's attempts to rebrand themselves and instead recognize their true nature as a threat.

The phase of happiness was to come as the VP Jagdeo continued in his speech about the cash grant of the $100,000 to be distributed among the Guyanese adults and another $100,000, a support will be provided to every newborn child who takes birth in Guyana.

He stated that 'if the babies are born in Guyana, then we should give them the money because these are children born in Guyana.' Meanwhile, residents along the East Coast corridor will benefit from a new major water treatment plant in Hope, which will improve their water supply.

While addressing the massive crowd, Dr. Jagdeo also pointed out the golden opportunity to break the spine of racism as from the last five years, the People’s Progressive Party has the support coming from all backgrounds, races and religions.

Amidst this there are several other plans of the PPP/C came to known including- the continued support provided to the industries like rice, mining and fishing, subsidized electricity, decrease in fuel cost through 50% and producing their own cooking gas.

The highlights were mentioned for the sector which was neglected by the previous administration with the allotments of over 50,000 houses lots. According to Jagdeo, housing development will be proceeding under the PPP/C’s new term of office.

VP Bharrat Jagdeo also marked in his speech that the “Guyanese will see that the Guyana are no longer hopeless” and “you are going to see a changed Guyana” emphasis to entrust in them and continue to support the party.

As the elections are upcoming in Guyana, the PPP/C and APNU are hosting such massive rallies to garner public support, giving an equally tough competition to each other.