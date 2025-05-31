Tobago police destroy $525,000 Cannabis field in pre-dawn operation

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Tobago successfully destroyed a $525,000 cannabis field after a pre-dawn operation on Friday morning in Belle Garden.

According to the reports by TTPS, officers from the Tobago Divisional Task Force and the Special Investigations Unit from the island made their way through a forested area off Belle River Road where they found around 300 marijuana plants spread across a quarter-acre plot.

Other than this, the officers reported that they also found a makeshift camp along with a drying rack at the site. They allegedly destroyed the plants which carried an estimated street value of a whopping $525,000.

As of now, the investigations into this discovery are still ongoing and the police service said that the field team was led by PC Antoine, while W/ASP Sharon Williams coordinated the entire operation. On the other hand, W/Insp Bacchus spearheaded the effort, and he was supported by several others.

As the development made rounds across social media, several people shared sarcastic comments with some even saying, “So everyone who lived in the nearby areas was high!” Another user said, “That's how it goes all over the world burn the weed protect the cocaine ...in Vincy we protect our farm. Vincy me say.”

Notably, Trinidad and Tobago has decriminalised the possession of up to 30 gram of cannabis or up to 5 gram of cannabis resin however no one is allowed to smoke cannabis in public areas or while operating a vehicle. Locals are also allowed to cultivate up to four plants per adult, but they cannot grow an entire farm.

The law in Trinidad and Tobago states that if anyone is caught with more than the allowed amounts, they could be fined of 50,000 T&T dollars. Apart from this, more severe penalties remain in place for other offences related to drugs.