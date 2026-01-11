Man charged with murder of Caribbean Chicken delivery driver in Belize

The driver was chased along Mountain View Boulevard by two assailants on a motorcycle before being shot.

Belize: A 25-year-old man, Wilhem Lansbort Coye, has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old Mark Anthony Gaboural, a delivery driver for Caribbean Chicken, who was shot dead on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

The Belize police arrested and charged Coye,a Belizean Labourer of Camalote Village, Cayo District on Friday 9 for the murder of Gaboural, a resident of the Cayo District. After the review of CCTV cameras of the area where the killing and robbery took place.

The targeted attack and killing of Gaboural reportedly took place just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after the Caribbean Chicken delivery driver was chased along Mountain View Boulevard in Belmopan by 2 assailants on a motorcycle.

The victim reportedly drove his truck to the Sunny City Supermarket located on the Boulevard, and after arriving on the scene the Caribbean Chicken delivery truck driver reportedly locked himself and the goods he was delivering inside the truck.

The gunmen shortly arrived on the scene and attempted to break the window by firing several rounds at the vehicle.

2 bullets allegedly struck the delivery truck driver in the head, and the assailants fled the scene empty handed. Gabourel was transported to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police launched an investigation into the daylight robbery, and upon examining the CCTV cameras and taking statements from citizens that were present on the scene. The officers identified 2 suspects, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Wilhem Lansbort Coye.

This however is not the first time that Coye has had a run-in with the law as in 2025, he was arrested and faced charges of Abetment to Commit Attempted Murder for the shooting of Jamal James Hyde in April 5, 2025.

Coye remains in police custody pending further investigations and court appearances in the latest homicide case.

Following Mark Anthony Gaboural’s passing who was a single father working to support his 2 daughters, the Caribbean Chicken Limited and hundreds of citizens of Belize expressed their condolences for his passing.