Guyana Elections 2025: Massive rallies by PPP/C, APNU signal fierce race ahead of Sept elections

Guyana: Two most prominent political parties of Guyana, PPP/C and APNU, rallied their supporters on Sunday afternoon as the campaign season intensifies ahead of the September 1, 2025, regional and national elections.

The People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) demonstrated a closely watched and tight race as the two parties held massive rallies on Sunday. Thousands of supporters turned up at the two locations to support their party.

PPP/C Rallies in East Berbice Corentyne

The PPP/C held its massive rally at Albion Estate Road East Berbice Corentyne, Region Six attracting thousands of its supporters. Party leaders in attendance included President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and several regional candidates.

Addressing the sea of red supporters President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged supporters to continue to support the party as all those who oppose PPP/N are enemies of progress whether they are PNU, AFC or WIN. Adding that they will not stop until every person has the best healthcare, the best education, the best roads, the best schools and the best opportunities.

The President acknowledged that there have been developments in Region 1 but there is still much left to do to ensure that all citizens of Guyana, especially young people will be able to thrive once the PPP/N government is elected once again.

Telling the people that the PPP/N government has already done some investments in the previous government and this time they will continue to do more and better this time around with more developments each year that they are in office.

In addition, the President promised to increase the salaries of Community Service Officers in Hinterland regions, and also promised greater opportunities in sports and persons interested in technical and vocational education.

APNU Rallies in East Coast Demerara

APNU rallied thousands of supporters with presidential candidate Aubrey Norton and prime ministerial candidate Juretha Fernandes headlining the afternoon gathering.

Prime Ministerial Candidate, Juretha Fernandes of APNU blasted the PPP/C government on allegations that they left multiple regions behind in their development plan including the region where she was from Bartica and the wider Region Seven community.

She criticised that the government has been awarding good land such mining grounds in Bartica to insiders such as family, relatives and friends while leaving the ordinary citizens with barren land.

Fernandes told the supporters that the APNU government has a plan that will benefit the government and the locals when these large mining companies come into the country to dig for minerals.

Proposing that once the APNU government gets into power there will be an increase from the 15% to 50% of the amount given to the indigenous people who are protecting and caring for the forest.

The PPP/C campaign has framed its campaigns motives on inclusion and continuity while the APNU party has continued to emphasize on the failure of the PPP/C government in inequality and regional disempowerment.