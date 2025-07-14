Guyana: Thousands rally as PPP/C launches 2025 election campaign in Georgetown

Guyana: A sea of red swept through the streets of Georgetown on Sunday as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) launched their 2025 election campaign at Kitty Market Square on July 13.

The event brought together thousands of the party’s supporters and featured fiery speeches from the top government leaders who are running in the September 2025 elections. Among the top government leaders were President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and several cabinet ministers.

President Ali pledges continued investment in key sectors

President Irfaan Ali addressed the overjoyed crowd, by assuring them of the party’s commitment to realistic, results-driven government saying, they will continue their investment in home ownership, agriculture, health, education, and other key sectors that will better the lives of the citizens of Guyana. As the country has risen to stronger and better heights due to the enduring force of its citizens who are the backbone of development in the country.

He noted that the PPP/C party does not promise to build castles in the sky, but delivers tangible progress as of the past 5 years the government has built schools, hospitals, roads, jobs, homes and above all hope. As the party does not make empty promises to win the elections but actually does what they say they will do as proven by the developments that have taken place in the last 5 years.

He added that as he looks across the red wave, he can see that the citizens of Guyana are ready to deliver the biggest victory for the People’s Progressive Party Civic.

PM Phillips calls PPP/C a Government of action

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips set the stage calling PPP/C a government of action and not just words. He highlighted that the party came with a manifesto that promised a lot and today they were reporting that they have fulfilled their promises. He declared to the massive crowd that a vote for the PPP/C is a vote for 5 years of development, driven by visionary and strategic leadership.

Jagdeo urges supporters to turn out on September 1

Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana’s Vice-President, emphasized to the sea of red supporters that they need to turn up in numbers on September 1st and solidify their support for the PPP/C government. As what is important for the elections is people getting out to vote and getting those votes counted. Urging the citizens to not fall prey to hollow promises and fantasy economies, instead judge the PPP/C government based on their track record.

The general secretary noted that if the PPP/C party is re-elected the government promises more jobs, cash grants and better care for the elderly and children.

He continued to urge the citizens to judge them on what the party stands on which is unity and progress as the party may not be perfect but there are so many things it can do.