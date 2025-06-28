Jamaica: 20-year-old teacher killed by Cop boyfriend in domestic dispute

An altercation reportedly took place at their home around 9:15 p.m. after neighbors overheard the couple arguing about a recent phone call Graham had received.

St. Mary Jamaica: In a shocking development, 20-year-old school teacher D’Johnnay Graham, also known as Moya, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, who is a police officer. According to the information, the incident took place at their home in Richmond, St Mary, Jamaica on Wednesday evening following which the suspect attempted to take his own life as well.

According to reports, an altercation allegedly occurred in their home around 9:15 p.m., after neighbors overheard the couple arguing over a previous phone call Graham had received.

The call reportedly asked if she had arrived home safely. It is when the boyfriend, who is a constable of the St. Andrews North police division, took out his service pistol and shot Graham in the head. It is said that that the suspect then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head with the pistol but he only ended up inflicting a gunshot wound on his head and not dying.

Graham was pronounced dead on the scene while the cop who was in a serious but stable condition was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital.

Family mourns the passing of D’Johnnay Graham

Following the incident, Graham’s mother Euon Douglas-Graham was seen yesterday in mourning as she held closely a framed picture of her daughter who was killed in the act of domestic violence at her home at Beecham Hill, Flint River, St Mary. She was still questioning the incident if it was a scene from a movie or real life, as she was killed by a cop.

Family, neighbors, teachers, church folk, and friends had gathered at the family home to grieve the loss of the 20-year-old. The mother said that she died due to the jealousy of the man as he is controlling and abusive.

She also recalled one time when he took her phone away and she advised her to leave him but Graham always forgave and went back to him.

The grief counselors from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information also visited the home and school where Moya worked. The boyfriend is still at the hospital under guard, said the police.