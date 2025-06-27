Friday, 27th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: 60-year-old Simon Blanchard stabbed to death outside his home in Trelawny

The neighbor reportedly found Simon Blanchard’s lifeless body outside his home, lying in a pool of blood.

Friday, 27th June 2025

Jamaica: 60-year-old Simon Blanchard has reportedly been stabbed to death on Thursday morning, right outside his home in Retreat, Trelawny. According to reports shared by the Police authorities, at around 5:00 AM the body of Simon Blanchard was discovered by his neighbor, lying right outside his gate. 

Reportedly, the neighbor came outside to discover the body of Simon Blanchard lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the authorities. 

The brutal killing has left people reeling including neighbors of the quiet neighborhood, as Simon Blanchard was said to have been a generous and dedicated contributor to the neighborhood's development. 

Neighbors report, all the street signs in the community were a result of his commitment, and he was usually seen driving around and fixing potholes.

The in charge of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Ainsley McCarthy, reports that the murder brings a new record of 7 homicides documented by the parish. 

The case is still under investigation by the Trelawny Police Division, as no motive of the murder has been identified yet. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Usain Bolt during the funeral service for Germaine Mason. ©REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Uncategorised

Death of friend hangs heavy over Usain Bolt's final Jamaica run

Friday, 27th June 2025

Secret Bay, Dominica.
Uncategorised

Dominica and Airbnb sign agreement to promote tourism & home sharing

Friday, 27th June 2025

Uncategorised

St Vincent and Grenadines smallest nation to hold coveted UN security cou...

Friday, 27th June 2025

Uncategorised

Denzil Douglas: Voting is not about politics, it’s about the human rights...

Friday, 27th June 2025

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

COVID-19 could get worse before it gets better: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Friday, 27th June 2025

Uncategorised

Two additional wells to be drilled in Geothermal project of Dominica

Friday, 27th June 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit during the commencement of Portsmouth health and wellness centre.
Uncategorised

Government is ensuring all Dominicans are equal: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Friday, 27th June 2025

Barbados

Barbados serves taste of paradise at Nat Geo Traveller Food Festival

Friday, 27th June 2025