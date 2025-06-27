Jamaica: 60-year-old Simon Blanchard stabbed to death outside his home in Trelawny

The neighbor reportedly found Simon Blanchard’s lifeless body outside his home, lying in a pool of blood.

Jamaica: 60-year-old Simon Blanchard has reportedly been stabbed to death on Thursday morning, right outside his home in Retreat, Trelawny. According to reports shared by the Police authorities, at around 5:00 AM the body of Simon Blanchard was discovered by his neighbor, lying right outside his gate.

Reportedly, the neighbor came outside to discover the body of Simon Blanchard lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the authorities.

The brutal killing has left people reeling including neighbors of the quiet neighborhood, as Simon Blanchard was said to have been a generous and dedicated contributor to the neighborhood's development.

Neighbors report, all the street signs in the community were a result of his commitment, and he was usually seen driving around and fixing potholes.

The in charge of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Ainsley McCarthy, reports that the murder brings a new record of 7 homicides documented by the parish.

The case is still under investigation by the Trelawny Police Division, as no motive of the murder has been identified yet.