Trinidad: Man found stabbed to death in open washroom at Goodwill Street

The washroom is an open, unfinished concrete structure, located about 20 feet from the main house along a narrow 2-foot-wide corridor.

Trinidad and Tobago: A young man in his 30s has been found with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of a residence located at Goodwill Street, Enterprise, Trinidad. The discovery was made on early Monday morning and the deceased has been identified as Ronaldo Baptiste also known as Markie of Mayers Lane, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

According to the information, police have launched a homicide investigation after they received a report around 6 20 am on Monday, June 23, 2025, about the discovery of a dead body at a residence at Charles Trace, off Goodwill Street in Chaguanas, Trinidad.

Soon after the report was received, officers of the Central Division Task Force North responded and upon arrival they met with the occupant of the residence. He then told police officials that he woke up around 6 am and went to use the outdoor washroom on the southern side of his residence when he saw the body of the man lying on the ground with apparent wounds.

The washroom, which was described as an open, unsecured and unfinished concrete structure, is built separately from the main house by a corridor around 2 feet wide and 20 feet long.

Inside the washroom of the residence, the officers found the lifeless body of a male of African descent having dark complexion, medium build and around 5’7 tall lying on his back.

At that time, he was barefoot and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with apparent stab wounds to the head, face as well as neck. It was reported that police also found several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bottle on the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that the unknown man was being chased by someone who might have stabbed him, and he ended up in the open washroom while escaping from the attackers.

Following the discovery, the area was immediately secured and Crime Scene Investigators from Homicide Region III were contacted. The investigations into the incident are still ongoing with police determined to find the reason behind this tragic incident.